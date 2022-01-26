Weis Wednesdays: Creative ways to eat more veggies

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to discuss creative ways to eat veggies.

“Vegetables are packed with great nutrients that we need for our bodies,” Logan said. “As you said most Americans don’t get the recommended two to three daily servings per day so by talking about creative ways to eat vegetables we can encourage people to eat more of those vegetables throughout their day.”

Logan noted some creative ways to eat vegetables include turning them into noodles, making crust, or roasting them with olive oil.

