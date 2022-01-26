Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: Creative ways to eat more veggies

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to discuss creative ways to eat veggies.

“Vegetables are packed with great nutrients that we need for our bodies,” Logan said. “As you said most Americans don’t get the recommended two to three daily servings per day so by talking about creative ways to eat vegetables we can encourage people to eat more of those vegetables throughout their day.”

Logan noted some creative ways to eat vegetables include turning them into noodles, making crust, or roasting them with olive oil.

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

