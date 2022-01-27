4-year-old dies days after Conklin crash that sent 5 people to hospitals
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONKLIN (WBNG) -- A 4-year-old involved in a car crash that injured four people has died, New York State Police said.
Authorities said in a news release that Kaylynn Mendez died from her injuries in a crash that occurred on Jan. 21 on Murphy Road in the Town of Conklin. She died on Wednesday.
Five people were sent to the hospital in the crash. That included a 36-year-old driver, 28-year-old passenger, 14-year-old passenger, 13-year-old passenger and 4-year-old Mendez, who was also a passenger. They were in a Dodge Charger.
The driver of Chevy Silverado, who was also involved in the crash, was not taken to the hospital.
State Police said the crash remains under investigation.