Community asked to weigh in on Broome County park’s future

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County’s Parks and Recreation is looking to make improvements to Grippen Park. Before the process can begin, they are looking for community members to fill out a survey.

To get a first-hand look at what they’re looking to change, 12 News met with Director Elizabeth Woidt of Broome County Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services at the Endicott site.

“It’s a public park, this is a public building. We really want everyone, no matter what your background is and what your interests are, to tell us what you would like to see in this building,” said Woidt. “We want this to be a multi-use facility that everyone in Broome County can enjoy at all times.”

Once the survey closes in a few weeks, the results will head to the Broome County Department of Planning for the next phase.

The director says the idea is to also plan with flood-friendly designs in mind, since the site is prone to flooding.

To fill out the survey, head to this website.