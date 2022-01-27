Frigid wind chills heading our way

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Chance of snow is 30%. Low: 15-21

Friday: Partly sunny. A few snow showers possible. Chance of snow is 30%. High: 22-27

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front swings through toward morning and a few snow showers are possible out ahead of it overnight and Friday. The chance of snow is around 30%. Lows drop into the teens tonight. A few more flakes are possible Friday with highs in the 20s.

The Nor’easter this weekend will not impact us with heavy snow. While a few flakes could make their way into the Catskills Saturday, no accumulating snow is expected in our area. As a result of the more easterly track, the weekend will be cold. Highs Saturday could struggle to 10. One effect of the storm will be gusty winds developing on the backside. Gusts could reach 35-40mph Saturday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -20 during the day. Overnight lows fall into the single digits and below zero. Chills could be as low as -25 overnight into Sunday morning.

WELL BELOW ZERO CHILLS (WBNG)

Sunday through Wednesday of next week looks quiet with moderating temperatures each day. A couple rain showers may develop Wednesday but Monday and Tuesday are dry. By Tuesday highs could flirt with 40. Wednesday temperatures likely break the 40 mark. Next Thursday could be warm and rainy. A powerful storm is shaping up for late next week. Warm air will surge ahead of it and so will moisture. We’ll keep an eye on this in the coming days. Highs Thursday may hit, or surpass, 50. Next Friday, although not in the 7 day forecast, will be a day of big change as a powerful cold front slices through the area.