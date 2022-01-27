Local rescues say animal abandonment has become a problem in the community

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Broome County animal rescues said there has been an on-going problem of people abandoning pets on the streets when they no longer want to care for them.

Every Cat’s Dream rescue center took in close to 700 stray cats last year. Director and volunteer, Dave Staff, said something must be done to help put an end to the animal abandonment crisis in the community.

“A number of cats are dumped on a daily basis,” said Staff. “At this stage we need to come up with some new laws that will prosecute people who are dumping cats inhumanely.”

Staff said it is also important to educate people on spaying and neutering their pets to prevent people from dumping more strays on the streets.

Abandoning animals is considered a criminal offense, but often times it is difficult to find the person responsible. Wildlife Rehabilitator Anna Garcia Lluwellyn recently helped rescue several guinea pigs found in a laundry basket in Hickories Park. She was surprised the police arrested the person responsible so quickly.

“I was just glad that we got there in time, they were only there for maybe an hour or so,” said Lluwellyn. “I think if they were there much longer, they wouldn’t have been as viable as they were.”

Lluwellyn said the guinea pigs are currently safe and healthy. She suggested people consider other alternatives if they are thinking about dumping their pets.

“It’s better if you can turn them over to someone who is responsible, whether that be a shelter or someone you trust,” Lluwellyn said.