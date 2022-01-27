Advertisement

Local rescues say animal abandonment has become a problem in the community

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Broome County animal rescues said there has been an on-going problem of people abandoning pets on the streets when they no longer want to care for them.

Every Cat’s Dream rescue center took in close to 700 stray cats last year. Director and volunteer, Dave Staff, said something must be done to help put an end to the animal abandonment crisis in the community.

“A number of cats are dumped on a daily basis,” said Staff. “At this stage we need to come up with some new laws that will prosecute people who are dumping cats inhumanely.”

Staff said it is also important to educate people on spaying and neutering their pets to prevent people from dumping more strays on the streets.

Abandoning animals is considered a criminal offense, but often times it is difficult to find the person responsible. Wildlife Rehabilitator Anna Garcia Lluwellyn recently helped rescue several guinea pigs found in a laundry basket in Hickories Park. She was surprised the police arrested the person responsible so quickly.

“I was just glad that we got there in time, they were only there for maybe an hour or so,” said Lluwellyn. “I think if they were there much longer, they wouldn’t have been as viable as they were.”

Lluwellyn said the guinea pigs are currently safe and healthy. She suggested people consider other alternatives if they are thinking about dumping their pets.

“It’s better if you can turn them over to someone who is responsible, whether that be a shelter or someone you trust,” Lluwellyn said.

Most Read

8 Jackson St.
Victim shot in neck in Chenango County shooting
NYS Supreme Court judge strikes down mask mandate.
New York State Supreme Court judge strikes down mask mandate
Mask
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now
Oakdale Mall
Oakdale Mall to undergo transformation into ‘Oakdale Commons’
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’

Latest News

ANIMAL ABANDONMENT ASHLEY PKG
ANIMAL ABANDONMENT ASHLEY PKG
(Source: AP)
List of rapid COVID test distribution sites in Cortland County
JILL GRIPPEN PARK PKG
JILL GRIPPEN PARK PKG
The county is looking to revitalize Grippen Park.
Community asked to weigh in on Broome County park’s future