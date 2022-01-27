Man beat with metal skillet after refusing to eat potatoes

THORNHURST, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police said it arrested a man after he beat another man with a metal skillet after he refused an offer of potatoes.

State Police charged 27-year-old Richard Charkowsky of New Jersey with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, simple assault, possession of a criminal instrument and harassment.

Police said troopers responded to a location in Thornhurst Township for a report of a domestic disturbance.

They said an investigation determined that Charkowsky was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to the 32-year-old victim. The victim refused the offer and Charkowsky became enraged and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes at the victim and beat him in the head with the skillet. They said he was beaten so hard the handle of the skillet snapped off.

The victim has sustained burns and a significant head injury that required medical treatment at a hospital, police said.

Authorities noted that Charkowsky was found barefoot and trying to flee the scene on a nearby road.

Bail was set $100,000 and was set at $100,000 and he was remanded to the Lackawanna County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.