Advertisement

Man beat with metal skillet after refusing to eat potatoes

(WGCL File photo)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNHURST, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police said it arrested a man after he beat another man with a metal skillet after he refused an offer of potatoes.

State Police charged 27-year-old Richard Charkowsky of New Jersey with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, simple assault, possession of a criminal instrument and harassment.

Police said troopers responded to a location in Thornhurst Township for a report of a domestic disturbance.

They said an investigation determined that Charkowsky was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to the 32-year-old victim. The victim refused the offer and Charkowsky became enraged and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes at the victim and beat him in the head with the skillet. They said he was beaten so hard the handle of the skillet snapped off.

The victim has sustained burns and a significant head injury that required medical treatment at a hospital, police said.

Authorities noted that Charkowsky was found barefoot and trying to flee the scene on a nearby road.

Bail was set $100,000 and was set at $100,000 and he was remanded to the Lackawanna County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

Most Read

Binghamton University
Lupardo, Akshar voice concern over Binghamton University not being designated as flagship institution
8 Jackson St.
Victim shot in neck in Chenango County shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown...
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
Vestal resident votes on the future of Station 4's proposed relocation
Official tally in, after community votes on future of Vestal fire station
4-year-old dies days after Conklin crash that sent 5 people to hospitals

Latest News

Liberty Partnership Program of Johnson City meeting with Upstate Shredding Owner Adam Weitsman
Shining light on the Liberty Partnership program of Johnson City Middle School
4-year-old dies days after Conklin crash that sent 5 people to hospitals
ANIMAL ABANDONMENT ASHLEY PKG
ANIMAL ABANDONMENT ASHLEY PKG
Every Cat’s Dream rescue center took in close to 700 stray cats last year. Director and...
Local rescues say animal abandonment has become a problem in the community