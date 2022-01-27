National Mentoring Month: Become a mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers

(WBNG) -- January is National Mentoring Month.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers encourages community members to volunteer and help make a difference.

“National Mentoring Month is really just a celebration of our volunteers and our mentors and thanking them for the profounding fact that they have on the lives of the youth in our community and really what it means to them and what it means to us,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers Executive Director Lauren Heilweil said.

Heilweil noted Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers provides supported 1:1 relationships between adults and children.

“To be a mentor it’s really just to be a role model and to be a consistent figure of trust and consistency in their life,” Heilweil said. “A mentor to us is one thing but a mentor to a child it could be a dad, a brother, a friend it’s so much more than that.”

Heilweil said Big Brothers Big Sisters currently has more than 75 “Littles” who are waiting to be matched.

“The matching process happens based on a number of things,” Heilweil said. “Qualifications, preferences, traits, geographic location, what makes it easiest for them to maintain effective and consistent communication, but overall we want to make sure they like the same things and have the same interests and in one way or another the mentor can help the child grow.”

“Big” Ronnie Semcho and “Little” Natalie Kocak have been matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters since July 2021.

“A friend of mine was a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters and I said that’s something I definetly want to do,” Semcho said. “I was sent proflies and I came across Natalie’s and we just had so much in common.”

“I saw on the profile that she had two cats and I’m like yup that’s a match,” Kocak said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking 1:1 youth mentors in Bradford, Sullivan, & Tioga Counties, PA; Broome & Tioga Counties, NY.

Learn more about becoming a youth mentor here.