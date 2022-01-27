Advertisement

Parenting Program Comes to the Township of Union

Conscious Discipline parenting classes is a free program made for parents that will help provide parents with tools for their parenting tool box.
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG)-- Conscious Discipline parenting classes is a free program made for parents that will help provide parents with tools for their parenting toolbox.

This is a free program, and will offer parents :

- Effective Discipline strategies

- Strength-based curriculum

- Educational enrichment

The program’s facilitator Asia Ambler stated that she reassure parents that they are not doing this alone and there is no right or wrong way of parenting.

“One of the main components of conscious discipline they talk about getting out of your base frame and get into your frontal cortex and how we as adults can support young people in that so that they feel that they developed self-esteem they develop a sense of understanding and really feel empowered to make decisions and stick with them. " Asia Ambler

The program will be held at convenient locations throughout the town of union and virtually through zoom and is available to parents with children of all ages. Visit Amblers Facebook page to learn more information about the program.

