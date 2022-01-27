Rising temperatures after a frigid start

THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 24 (20-28) Wind SSW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

Temperatures rebound a little today and into Friday. Thursday will be quiet. We’ll get some early sun, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds. Snow showers arrive Thursday night into Friday.

We’re still watching a low that will be working its way up the Atlantic Coast Saturday. It still looks like this storm will stay out to sea, giving us more of a glancing blow. The low won’t be a snow maker, but temperatures will be colder with highs in the 10s Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer weather returns Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 20s, 30s and 40s!