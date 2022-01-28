After statewide Office for Aging struggled, local offices picked up the slack for seniors

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A recent statewide audit found areas for improvement for the New York State Office for Aging.

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a report showing the office failed to fully adapt to the pandemic.

The report found the statewide office failed to adjust the needs of local offices after the coronavirus forced necessary changes. It also found the state office has failed to spend $6 million of the $30 million allocated to meet those needs.

While that audit covers the statewide perspective, local officials told 12 News they’ve been able to adapt to the changing needs of our community.

At the Broome County West Senior Center in Endwell, Broome County Office for Aging staff said they have offered different programming during different stages of the pandemic.

Even though the coronavirus has disrupted the lives of everyone, including seniors, they said they’ve tried to keep life as normal as possible.

“We’ve wanted to provide a place where people are going to be comfortable coming in and exercising so we have adjusted with whatever the mandates are and whatever we need to do to keep people happy and comfortable,” said MaryJane Lawrence, a health and wellness coordinator with the office. “We have also started Zoom exercise classes for those that don’t want to come out into the community.”

It’s not just staff that underscore the importance of the center either.

Darlene Lawrence told 12 News she’s been a member of the center since the 90s and said she keeps coming back for the people.

“There are games, there’s healthy exercises, the camaraderie, and socialization, everything that’s perfect for my age,” Lawrence said Friday. “I live in Endicott, these are the people I grew up with, these are my friends.”

For more information on the programming available at all 8 county senior centers, please call the Broome County Office for Aging at 607-778-6205.