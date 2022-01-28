The Agency and Broome County launch Broome County Recovery Fund, COVID relief for small businesses

(WBNG) -- The Agency and Broome County announced a new program Thursday that will help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Broome County COVID Recovery Fund (CRF) could give small businesses up to $50,000.

The Agency says the funding came from a $1 million Community Development Block Grant given to the county as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to The Agency, the goal of the program is to provide aid to small businesses with 25 or fewer employees that have struggled to recover. They say the money can be used for activities that help prepare and respond to the pandemic. It can be used for furniture and fixtures, machinery and equipment, working capital, marketing, payroll, PPE, rent/mortgage, utilities, e-commerce technical assistance and training.

The Agency says the CRF will prioritize businesses that employ low to moderate-income people, minority and women-owned enterprises, veteran-owned businesses and businesses located outside the CDBG Entitlement Areas in the City of Binghamton and Town of Union.

They say the CRF will act as a reimbursement grant where businesses must either spend the funds and then ask to be reimbursed or send invoices to The Agency.

For more information, click here. For questions about the program regarding eligibility and how to apply, email Brendan O-Bryan at bjo@theagency-ny.com.