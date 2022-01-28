Advertisement

The Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility offers new way to send pictures to inmates

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WBNG)-- Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility has created a way for family and friends of inmates to send pictures to them directly from their phones.

In a post made on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office announced it is partnering with PrintBudii which will allow photos to be printed out at the correctional facility and will be mailed out that same day.

All you have to do is follow these few steps:

The cost is $1.19 per photo. If you do run into any issues the Sheriff’s office would like for you to contact the company on their website for all questions, and problems.

