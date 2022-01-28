Dozens of businesses show up for career fair at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The afternoon of Jan 27, the Binghamton Black Bears hosted a career fair at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The event was set up with Broome-Tioga Workforce.

“We wanted to join in to be a part of the community, let people know what opportunities are out there,” said Laurie-Ann Platt, the human resources manager for Trivium Packaging.

Over 30 businesses, like the one Platt works at, came out this evening to the arena to look for potential candidates to join their team.

The Black Bears’ Rob Lippolis, the director of broadcast and media, said this is the first career fair they’ve hosted in a while.

“We didn’t have it with Covid. We were able to bring it back and this is probably the biggest one we’ve had,” said Lippolis. “It’s always an event that we do around this time of year and the past couple of seasons we unfortunately have been unable to do it.”

Today’s career fair comes at a time when many employers are witnessing what’s being coined as the ‘great resignation.’ To the folks at the Jan 27 event, Laurie-Ann said it showed their drive.

“I think that says that they want to be in the workforce,” said Platt. “You know, they’re looking to get back involved with a company and looking to see if we’re a good fit for them...”

If you missed the career fair, you are advised to reach out to the staff of the Binghamton Black Bears and someone can get you in contact with a participating business.