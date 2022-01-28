LISTED: All Southern Tier municipalities that opted out of legal marijuana sales
(WBNG) -- Dozens of municipalities in the region and across the state are saying no to legalized marijuana sales within their borders.
The deadline for New York municipalities to opt-out of allowing dispensaries and/or on-site consumption sites (similar to alcohol at a bar) was the end of 2021, and any municipality that didn’t vote to opt-out was automatically opted in.
Under the state’s laws, anyone who opted out will have an opportunity to opt back in at a later date, as regulations take shape; the municipalities that opted in initially will not retroactively be able to opt-out.
More than half of the municipalities in both Chenango and Tioga counties voted to opt out of both dispensaries and consumption sites; almost half of the Delaware County municipalities did the same.
The opt-out rate in Broome County was significantly lower than in the outlying rural areas, but there are several municipalities that chose to opt out of one or both options.
As a reminder, marijuana is still legal in the areas that voted to opt-out, the only difference being you won’t be able to purchase or consume on-site in these villages, towns, and cities.
Below is a list of Southern Tier municipalities that voted to opt-out of one or both options; for a full list of all municipalities, please click here.
BROOME COUNTY:
-Town of Barker (both)
-Village of Endicott (on-site consumption)
-Town of Fenton (both)
-Town of Kirkwood (both)
-Town of Nanticoke (both)
-Town of Union (on-site consumption)
-Town of Windsor (both)
CHENANGO COUNTY:
-Town & Village of Afton (both)
-Town of Bainbridge (on-site consumption)
-Town & Village of Greene (both)
-Town of Guilford (both)
-Town & Village of New Berlin (both)
-City of Norwich (on-site consumption)
-Town of Norwich (both)
-Town of Otselic (both)
-Town of Oxford (both)
-Town of Pitcher (both)
-Town & Village of Sherburne (both)
DELAWARE COUNTY:
-Town of Andes (both)
-Town of Bovina (both)
-Town & Village of Franklin (both)
-Town of Hamden (both)
-Village of Hobart (both)
-Town of Masonville (both)
-Town of Middletown (both)
-Town of Roxbury (both)
-Village of Sidney (both)
-Town & Village of Stamford (both)
-Town of Walton (both)
TIOGA COUNTY:
-Town of Barton (both)
-Town of Newark Valley (both)
-Village of Newark Valley (on-site consumption)
-Village of Nichols (both)
-Town of Owego (both)
-Town of Richford (both)
-Town & Village of Spencer (both)
-Town of Tioga (both)
-Village of Waverly (both)