LISTED: All Southern Tier municipalities that opted out of legal marijuana sales

(WBNG) -- Dozens of municipalities in the region and across the state are saying no to legalized marijuana sales within their borders.

The deadline for New York municipalities to opt-out of allowing dispensaries and/or on-site consumption sites (similar to alcohol at a bar) was the end of 2021, and any municipality that didn’t vote to opt-out was automatically opted in.

Under the state’s laws, anyone who opted out will have an opportunity to opt back in at a later date, as regulations take shape; the municipalities that opted in initially will not retroactively be able to opt-out.

More than half of the municipalities in both Chenango and Tioga counties voted to opt out of both dispensaries and consumption sites; almost half of the Delaware County municipalities did the same.

The opt-out rate in Broome County was significantly lower than in the outlying rural areas, but there are several municipalities that chose to opt out of one or both options.

As a reminder, marijuana is still legal in the areas that voted to opt-out, the only difference being you won’t be able to purchase or consume on-site in these villages, towns, and cities.

Below is a list of Southern Tier municipalities that voted to opt-out of one or both options; for a full list of all municipalities, please click here.

BROOME COUNTY:

-Town of Barker (both)

-Village of Endicott (on-site consumption)

-Town of Fenton (both)

-Town of Kirkwood (both)

-Town of Nanticoke (both)

-Town of Union (on-site consumption)

-Town of Windsor (both)

CHENANGO COUNTY:

-Town & Village of Afton (both)

-Town of Bainbridge (on-site consumption)

-Town & Village of Greene (both)

-Town of Guilford (both)

-Town & Village of New Berlin (both)

-City of Norwich (on-site consumption)

-Town of Norwich (both)

-Town of Otselic (both)

-Town of Oxford (both)

-Town of Pitcher (both)

-Town & Village of Sherburne (both)

DELAWARE COUNTY:

-Town of Andes (both)

-Town of Bovina (both)

-Town & Village of Franklin (both)

-Town of Hamden (both)

-Village of Hobart (both)

-Town of Masonville (both)

-Town of Middletown (both)

-Town of Roxbury (both)

-Village of Sidney (both)

-Town & Village of Stamford (both)

-Town of Walton (both)

TIOGA COUNTY:

-Town of Barton (both)

-Town of Newark Valley (both)

-Village of Newark Valley (on-site consumption)

-Village of Nichols (both)

-Town of Owego (both)

-Town of Richford (both)

-Town & Village of Spencer (both)

-Town of Tioga (both)

-Village of Waverly (both)