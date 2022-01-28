Advertisement

Maine-Endwell School District creates trauma bags for classrooms, adding extra protective measures in case of emergency

Student and staff volunteers worked together to assemble 208 trauma bags that will be...
Student and staff volunteers worked together to assemble 208 trauma bags that will be distributed to all four M-E schools.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell Central School District is going the extra mile to protect its staff and students -- creating trauma bags to use in the event something traumatic happens on campus.

Student and staff volunteers worked together to assemble 208 trauma bags which will be distributed to all four M-E schools. School Resource Officer Mike Senio said the trauma bag project will help save lives if there’s ever an act of mass violence towards the schools.

“Because of things that have happened in our country, school security has to evolve,” said Senio. “Based on the foreword thinking of this district, we’re adding one more step of safety and protection to all of the kids and staff in this district.”

Nurse Kristin Armstrong said the trauma bags are filled with a variety of supplies which will help stop excessive bleeding. She said students will also watch an instructional video to teach them how to use the supplies in the case of an emergency.

“In our bags we currently have QuikClot and chest seal, which would be used in the event someone was stabbed or shot,” said Armstrong. “We have a tourniquet, tape, gloves, scissors and a laminated instruction sheet.”

The school district will require a trauma bag to hang in every classroom, where it is easily seen and accessible to both staff and students.

Most Read

4-year-old dies days after Conklin crash that sent 5 people to hospitals
Man beat with metal skillet after refusing to eat potatoes
Binghamton University
Lupardo, Akshar voice concern over Binghamton University not being designated as flagship institution
8 Jackson St.
Victim shot in neck in Chenango County shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown...
Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

Latest News

TRAUMA BAG PROJECT PKG
TRAUMA BAG PROJECT PKG
Black Bears drop Thursday night tilt with Hat Tricks, 6-3
Highlights: Vestal vs. Binghamton (boys’ basketball)
Sign leads to the Binghamton Black Bears' career fair held Jan. 27 at Visions Veterans Memorial...
Dozens of businesses show up for career fair at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena