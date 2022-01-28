Advertisement

More snow, more cold

By Brian Schroeder
Jan. 28, 2022
Wind Chill Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins and Susquehanna Counties from 12 AM Saturday until 11 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 22 (16-24) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

A cold front will come through this morning. It will give us clouds and snow showers. It’s also going to bring in some colder air. We’ll have some snow showers tonight.

We’re still watching the low that is working its way up the Atlantic Coast. It still looks like this storm will stay out to sea, giving us more of a glancing blow. The low won’t be a big snow maker for us, but temperatures will be colder with highs in the 10s Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer weather returns Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 20s, 30s and 40s! An approaching front/low will give us rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday.

