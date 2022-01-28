Advertisement

Nor’easter misses us, but cold and wind does not

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tonight: 30% chance of snow showers. Wind chills -20 to -10. Low: -2 to 7

Saturday: Windy and very cold. 40% chance of snow showers well east through midday. !-3″ of snow possible in extreme eastern Delaware County. Less than 1″ for most of the rest of the county. No snow accumulation expected elsewhere. Wind chill as low as -20. High: 4-10

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be cold with wind chills as low as -20 at times. Lows range from -2 to about 7. As the Nor’easter takes shape and moves up the coast toward morning some light snow could develop in Delaware County.

OUTER FRINGE OF NOR'EASTER IN CATSKILLS
SUB-ZERO CHILLS EARLY
The strengthening Nor’easter will not impact us with heavy snow. Any snow will be light and likely contained in Delaware County. Any accumulations there will be less than 2-3″ of fluff. With gusty winds expected, it will be hard to measure anyhow. The winds could gust to 30mph and produce chills 10 to 20 below at times. Actual highs will be in the single digits to around 10.

GUSTY AFTERNOON
While a few flakes could make their way into the Catskills Saturday, no accumulating snow is expected in our area. As a result of the more easterly track, the weekend will be cold. Highs Saturday could struggle to 10. One effect of the storm will be gusty winds developing on the backside. Gusts could reach 35-40mph Saturday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -20 during the day. Overnight lows fall into the single digits and below zero. Chills could be as low as -25 overnight into Sunday morning.

SUB ZERO CHILLS LATE
Sunday through Wednesday of next week looks quiet with moderating temperatures each day. A couple rain showers may develop Wednesday but Monday and Tuesday are dry. By Tuesday highs could flirt with 40. Wednesday temperatures likely break the 40 mark. Next Thursday could be warm and rainy. A powerful storm is shaping up for late next week. Warm air will surge ahead of it and so will moisture. We’ll keep an eye on this in the coming days. Highs Thursday may hit 50 in a few spots. Next Friday will be a day of big change as a powerful cold front slices through the area.

