NYSP investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Oswego County

HASTINGS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened on Thursday.

State police say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Fuller Road in the Town of Hastings, N.Y.

They say a preliminary investigation determined that a 2005 Yamaha snowmobile driven by 57-year-old John A. Behr from Central Square, N.Y. was traveling east on State Snowmobile Trail C4 and failed to adhere to the stop sign at the intersection with Fuller Road.

Officials say the snowmobile hit the driver’s side of a 2020 Ford pickup truck traveling north on Fuller Road. Behr was ejected from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

State Police are still investigating the incident.