The Show Must Go On: ‘Everything Feels Like the End of the World’ streaming on Broadway On Demand Feb. 11

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Common Ground Theatre Company adapted to change amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Common Ground Theatre Company began in Oct. 2021. Associate Artistic Director Julia Marie Black said artists participate from all over the country.

“We’re a hybrid theater company that allows artists from all over the country to get together digitally and create theater in the time of COVID,” Black said. “Our whole goal is to unearth inevitable common ground between one artist to another.”

Black noted creating a theater company during the pandemic has been joyful.

“It’s honestly been a really joyful experience because a lot of us who had been working in the arts when everything shut down were jobless, and not able to do the contracts we originally planned to do,” Black said. “It’s been a really great opportunity for everyone to get together and make art in a time when it’s really difficult to.”

Common Ground Theater Company’s upcoming show Everything Feels Like the End of the World follows the story of an Angel and a Demon as they fight over the soul of a human in a dark comedy about life, death, and everything that comes after.

Due to COVID, Black said the company decided to switch from an in-person production to a streamed recorded version filmed at The Phelps Mansion Museum.

“There’s so much history in Binghamton as a whole and The Phelps Mansion is really baked into the fabric of this community and it’s a beautiful space,” Black said. “There’s this gorgeous open ballroom space and we were like this is kind of the perfect open space to tell this story, it’s almost heavenly which ties in with the plot.”

“A big part of the show, when we were supposed to have an audience it was supposed to be an audience around watching performers in the center of the space and especially while filming no matter what angle you’re looking at The Phelps Mansion is just gorgeous,” Cinematographer Sullivan Harris said.

Everything Feels Like the End of the Wold will be streaming on Broadway on Demand from Feb. 11 to March 13.

Tickets are $8.

More information on Common Ground Theatre Company and the show Everything Feels Like the End of the World can be found here.