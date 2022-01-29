Union Volunteer Emergency Squad faces staff shortage caused by COVID-19

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Union Volunteer Emergency Squad is facing a temporary staffing crisis caused by COVID-19, causing the station to request assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ambulance teams deployed across the state.

Executive Director Matthew Fellows said more than 40% of UVES staff have contracted COVID-19. He said FEMA ambulances will assist the remaining staff until those impacted by the virus are fully recovered.

“FEMA is here until Monday morning at 6 o’clock,” said Fellows. “If more staff become ill, we can extend that deployment by putting in a request through Broome County and Albany.”

The FEMA ambulance teams are assisting UVES with inter-facility transports between hospitals to help clear up beds.

Fellows said those who contracted the virus had mild to moderate symptoms, and some staff members will return to work by early next week.