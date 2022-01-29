Advertisement

Union Volunteer Emergency Squad faces staff shortage caused by COVID-19

FEMA ambulances will assist the remaining UVES staff, until those impacted by the virus are...
FEMA ambulances will assist the remaining UVES staff, until those impacted by the virus are fully recovered.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Union Volunteer Emergency Squad is facing a temporary staffing crisis caused by COVID-19, causing the station to request assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ambulance teams deployed across the state.

Executive Director Matthew Fellows said more than 40% of UVES staff have contracted COVID-19. He said FEMA ambulances will assist the remaining staff until those impacted by the virus are fully recovered.

“FEMA is here until Monday morning at 6 o’clock,” said Fellows. “If more staff become ill, we can extend that deployment by putting in a request through Broome County and Albany.”

The FEMA ambulance teams are assisting UVES with inter-facility transports between hospitals to help clear up beds.

Fellows said those who contracted the virus had mild to moderate symptoms, and some staff members will return to work by early next week.

Most Read

4-year-old dies days after Conklin crash that sent 5 people to hospitals
Man beat with metal skillet after refusing to eat potatoes
Marijuana flower file
LISTED: All Southern Tier municipalities that opted out of legal marijuana sales
West End Ave fire
Crews respond to fire on West End Avenue in Binghamton
In less than 24 hours, parts of New England will be buried under 2 feet of snow.
Historic blizzard to rock the east coast

Latest News

Poll workers waiting for an opportunity to do their civic duty.
As eyes are on 2022 elections, Broome County is looking for poll workers
Seniors participate in health and wellness classes at the center
After statewide Office for Aging struggled, local offices picked up the slack for seniors
Governor says NY mask-or-vaccine mandate extended to Feb. 10
In less than 24 hours, parts of New England will be buried under 2 feet of snow.
Historic blizzard to rock the east coast