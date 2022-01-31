Advertisement

100-year-old WWII veteran awarded by Twin Tier’s Honor Flight

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A 100-year-old veteran was honored and recognized by the Twin Tier’s Honor Flight on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Twin Tier’s Honor Flight hosted a reunion for the Mission Eleven Honor Flight. At the event, 100-year-old WWII Veteran and TTHF Honorary Board Member Harold Gary was announced as the “Ambassador Extraordinaire” for his remarkable and continued support and dedication.

Gary joined the U.S. Navy in October of 1942 and served for the duration of WWII.

To celebrate his 100th birthday in May of 2021, he held a fundraiser walk at Montrose High School to help benefit the Twin Tier’s Honor Flight program, raising over $5,000.

After serving, Gary wrote two books reflecting on his time in the service - the first about his late brother who lost his life during the war. The book was compiled of letters his brother wrote to his mother during the war and the second was about himself.

“The second book was my own life through from the time I remember, up through the service days and until I got old,” Gary said.

