Advertisement

Broome County sees increase in suspected overdoses

Opioid-related deaths rose by 40% in Nevada from 2019 to 2020.
Opioid-related deaths rose by 40% in Nevada from 2019 to 2020.(KOLO)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department said it received increased reports of suspected overdoses during the past few days, in a news release dated Jan. 31.

The Broome Opioid Awareness Council encouraged those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use them alone.

The council also recommends having a Narcan kit available. It also recommends the use of fentanyl strips and to call 911 if you are at the scene of an overdose.

You can get virtual and in-person Narcan training at these locations:

The Addiction Center of Broome County: 30 State Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 723- 7308

  • Helio Health: 249 Glenwood Rd., Binghamton, NY, 13905. (607) 296-3072
  • Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP): 277 Main St., Johnson City, NY, 13790. (607) 237-0497
  • Truth Pharm: 49 Pine St., Suite 6, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 296-3016
  • United Health Services (UHS): (607) 762-2200. For UHS Addiction Medicine, call (607) 762-2901

For more information, go to the Broome County Opioid Awareness Council website by going here.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Governor says NY mask-or-vaccine mandate extended to Feb. 10
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
NYSP investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Oswego County
The Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility offers new way to send pictures to inmates

Latest News

Congresswoman Tenney announces run for newly drawn NY Congressional District 23
Catholic Schools Week kicked off celebrations with a flag raising
It’s ‘Catholic Schools Week’ in Broome County
Employee killed on the job after being trapped in silo
100-year-old WWII veteran honored by Twin Tiers Honor Flight
100-year-old WWII veteran awarded by Twin Tier’s Honor Flight