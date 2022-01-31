Broome County sees increase in suspected overdoses

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department said it received increased reports of suspected overdoses during the past few days, in a news release dated Jan. 31.

The Broome Opioid Awareness Council encouraged those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use them alone.

The council also recommends having a Narcan kit available. It also recommends the use of fentanyl strips and to call 911 if you are at the scene of an overdose.

You can get virtual and in-person Narcan training at these locations:

The Addiction Center of Broome County: 30 State Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 723- 7308

Helio Health: 249 Glenwood Rd., Binghamton, NY, 13905. (607) 296-3072

Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP): 277 Main St., Johnson City, NY, 13790. (607) 237-0497

Truth Pharm: 49 Pine St., Suite 6, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 296-3016

United Health Services (UHS): (607) 762-2200. For UHS Addiction Medicine, call (607) 762-2901

For more information, go to the Broome County Opioid Awareness Council website by going here.