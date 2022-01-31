Advertisement

Congresswoman Tenney announces run for newly drawn NY Congressional District 23

(WBNG 12 News/Kayla Madison)
By Matthew Benninger, Josh Rosenblatt and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, currently representing New York Congressional District 22, announced Monday her campaign for the newly-drawn New York Congressional District 23.

Her announcement comes a day after New York’s Democrat-controlled legislature proposed a congressional map that would give its party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 seats; NY-22, Tenney’s current seat, would be transformed into a much more left-leaning seat than its current iteration.

The boundaries of congressional and legislative territories are being redrawn as part of the nation’s once-per-decade redistricting process. An initial vote on the new maps could happen this week.

You can view the proposed map by going to this link.

The state is set to lose one seat in the House of Representatives in 2022 due to the results of the 2020 Census which revealed slow population growth as compared to the rest of the country.

The new NY-23 would encompass parts of Broome, Chenango, Cortland and Tioga counties, portions of which Tenney currently represent.

While the representative’s home outside of Utica would fall outside of the new NY-22, you do not have to live in the district you represent.

