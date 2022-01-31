Advertisement

Employee killed on the job after being trapped in silo

(Chemung County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One person was killed on the job at Anchor Glass in Elmira Heights, N.Y. around 6 p.m. Sunday, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said in a news release that Guy L. Peck II, 60, of Waverly, N.Y. was killed when he entered a silo and became trapped in the lime powder that it was containing.

They said Peck entered the silo when he noticed a problem with it and then became stuck inside.

Other employees, along with members of the Elmira Heights, Town and Country and Elmira City fire departments tried to rescue Peck but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said it is working with OHSA investigators. They said a preliminary investigation determined that the situation is not a criminal matter.

