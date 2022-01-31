Getting rid of the frigid weather, for now

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 28 (26-32) Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

After a cold start, high pressure will give us a pleasant day. With a south wind, warmer weather returns Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 20s, 30s and 40s!

An approaching front/low will give us rain and snow Wednesday night, Thursday and early Friday.

This will be followed by cold, but quiet weather for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures rebound again on Sunday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.