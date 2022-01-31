Advertisement

Getting rid of the frigid weather, for now

Mid-week storm?
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 28 (26-32) Wind S 3-8 mph

After a cold start, high pressure will give us a pleasant day. With a south wind, warmer weather returns Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the 20s, 30s and 40s!

An approaching front/low will give us rain and snow Wednesday night, Thursday and early Friday.

This will be followed by cold, but quiet weather for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures rebound again on Sunday.

More snow, more cold