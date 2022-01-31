Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Do claims raise insurance rates

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss if claims raise insurance rates.

“First of all what triggers an insurance company being aware of an accident is the requirement that a home owners, business owner, or car owner notify their insurance company about any accidents on their premises or involving their car,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “So it’s not the insurance claim, but the reporting of the incident which informs the insurance company of the accident.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

Most Read

Employee killed on the job after being trapped in silo
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Governor says NY mask-or-vaccine mandate extended to Feb. 10
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Supplementary under insured motorist coverage
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What happens when someone dies without a will
Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile safety continued
Lawyers on Call: Snowmobile Safety continued
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Estate planning as a New Year’s resolution