Lawyers on Call: Do claims raise insurance rates

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss if claims raise insurance rates.

“First of all what triggers an insurance company being aware of an accident is the requirement that a home owners, business owner, or car owner notify their insurance company about any accidents on their premises or involving their car,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “So it’s not the insurance claim, but the reporting of the incident which informs the insurance company of the accident.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.