Messy forecast possible late week

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Wide range in temperatures likely. Low: -3 to 9

Tuesday: High clouds and sun. Breezy. Gusts to 20mph at times. High: 29-34

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight through Wednesday. It will be cold again tonight with a wide range in temperatures possible. Tuesday brings high clouds and some filtered sun. By Wednesday clouds win out.

The primary weather story this week is the risk of heavy snow, significant ice and rain Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday.

ICE, SNOW AND RAIN POSSIBLE
ICE, SNOW AND RAIN POSSIBLE

Please pay close attention to the forecast. There are a lot of factors at play and how they line up and play ball with one another drives our precipitation type, amount and duration chances. Please watch 12 News this week and download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for additional forecast videos through the week.

Cold returns next weekend with highs in the teens Saturday climbing back to the mid 20s Sunday.

