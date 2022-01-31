‘Night to Shine-Thru’ coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Two Rivers Church in Johnson City is set to host this year’s “Night to Shine” Shine-Thru experience.

Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation provides an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.

“This year we’re going to be doing Night to Shine a little bit different due to COVID restrictions,” Two Rivers Church Pastor William Hampton said. “The special needs community is at a higher risk so what we’re doing is we’re partnering with the Tim Tebow Foundation for this event.”

Hampton noted Two Rivers will host a ‘Shine-Thru’ this year.

“We’re going to do something called a Shine-Thru so this year all the participants can come, it’s going to be totally free, it’s paid for by the church,” Hampton said. “When they get there we’re going to have a red carpet experience, we’ll have a DJ and lights and it will all be done outdoors to provide a safe, clean, and fun event that’s designed to honor those with special needs.”

At the end of the night, Hampton said guests will be crowned.

“It will all lead up to this one moment for each participant where they’ll be crowned a king or a queen,” Hampton said.

Pastor William’s wife, Crystal Hampton said Two Rivers Church is still looking for volunteers for the Shine-Thru Experience.

“We have a few different teams, volunteers will be a part of the parking team, the welcoming team, the sign-holding team as the guest’s drive-thru the red carpet, there’s the refreshment team, and there’s the decorating team so there are so many different opportunities to get involved,” Hampton said.

‘Night to Shine: Shine-Thru Experience’ will be held on Feb. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Two Rivers Church.

Guests must be 14 years of age or older to participate.

Find more on how to register a guest for Night to Shine, or volunteer here.