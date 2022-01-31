Police: 1 stabbed on Clinton Street in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police detectives told 12 News one person was stabbed on Clinton Street around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

As of 3:45 p.m., Binghamton Police have not made an arrest. However, they said there is no danger to the public and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Police noted that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.