Binghamton University plans to create new school of the arts

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After so much focus and attention has been placed on the pandemic these past couple of years, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger told 12 News he’s excited about the future.

During his state of the university address Tuesday, Stenger announced B.U. will be creating a brand new school of the arts, which will fall under the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences.

Stenger said the university has hired a design firm to decide whether to renovate already-existing buildings on campus for the school, or to build a completely new building.

He added the five majors that will be part of the school include art history, arts and design, cinema, music and theater; Stenger said plans for the school have been in the works for a while.

“Whether you start to tear some of them down or whether you start to renovate some of them, so I’m not leaning one way or another; I want the best plan possible,” the president added. “This is probably a ten-year plan, this is like a Johnson City plan, one we started in 2012 so we’re starting this in 2022.”

In addition to the announcement of the new school, other highlights from Stenger’s address include the latest on the COVID situation at the school and plans to launch a formal fundraising campaign in April.

Stenger said there were less than ten students in isolation housing currently at the school, a good sign he believes we may be moving past the worst of the pandemic.

As for the future of the school, and its potential exclusion from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s SUNY flagship proposal, Stenger said he wasn’t bothered, adding being a flagship doesn’t mean you’re the best.