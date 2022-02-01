Chenango Arts Council, Library to Offer Free Movies

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Through a partnership between the Chenango Arts Council and the Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich, there might be a chance to catch a flick back on the silver screen this winter.

After the success of ‘Movies in the Park’ which was started by the library, through their partnership they decided to continue the event through the winter. Executive Director of the Chenango Arts Council Alecia Oneill talked about the importance of events like this in the community ”It’s really great to be able to offer a safe location we do social distancing we provide masks and I think it’s really important to have especially in the winter time.”

Oneill said because of the size of their theater, they have the ability to show movies and to keep everyone socially distanced. “It’s a terrific theater, and we are very happy to have a state of the art ability to show movies here”.

Before becoming Mayor of the City of Norwich, Brian Doliver spent his time working at the Guernsey Memorial Library. He aided in the process of setting up the movie series, and continues that help today.

“We started with our movies in the park and it was very successful and we kind of just wanted to keep this going and we start to collaborate with counsel the arts with the Halloween team in October and that was very successful” he said. Doliver mentioned holidays such as Valentine’s Day were also included in their schedule under various themed nights.

The process for choosing the films for viewing is something Doliver said helps intrigue all audiences and cinematic lovers. “Sometimes we’ll pick a movie or two that’s an older movie, we also will try to find something that’s a little unique that maybe not everyone has seen, which is kind of cool. So we get people out there for some of that. And of course we will play a movie that everybody knows but has never seen on a big screen and I think that’s a cool idea.”

The Movie Series in Norwich continues each Wednesday at 7:00 PM inside the Martin Kappel Theater at the Chenango Arts Council (27 W Main Street, Norwich). The series is set to complete on March 19th at The Colonia Theater with the showing of ‘Adventures of Robin Hood’.

For more information you can click here.