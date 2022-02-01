Johnson City Police Department weighs in on Apple’s AirTag tracking device

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Less than a year ago, AirTag by Apple became available for purchase.

“So just like anything technology where it’s generally meant for the good, there are people out there who can turn it toward negative uses,” said Johnson City Police Department’s Chief Brent Dodge.

He says the device has as valid purpose.

“It allows people to track items of importance to them,” said Chief Dodge. “If you’re worried about losing it or getting it stolen, it’s a way for you to track it and people can track right down to a very close distance where that item might be.”

Instances have been shared throughout the U.S., however, where it is instead used as a tracking device placed on cars, coats, and purses.

To prevent being on the illicit behavior’s receiving en, Chief Dodge has advice to anyone as a proactive, preventative step to stop any thief.

“Being vigilant of your surroundings, who’s around you, and what’s going on. You can of course check your pockets on a regular basis if you’re worried about something like that,” said Chief Dodge. “Keep all your zippers zipped on your purses and side pouches. Not so much for the purposes of being tracked by GPS device, but more for opportunistic thieves.”

During 12 News’ conversation with Chief Dodge, he mentioned he hasn’t heard of any misuse in Johnson City.

If you do notice any suspicious activity, he said to call 607-729-9321.