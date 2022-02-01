Advertisement

Mayor Doliver: School Resource Officer is a ‘win-win’ for Norwich

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- There’s an old saying; ‘it takes a village’, in the case of the Norwich City School District and getting a school resource officer, ‘it takes a city’.

Through an agreement with the Norwich Police Department, The City of Norwich, and the school district, plans have been made to bring an officer into the district’s many buildings to protect students and staff from potential outside, and internal threats. For the Norwich CSD, this is a first.

Superintendent Scott Ryan said this was a big step forward for the school, and the area. “A couple things come to mind, the first is a huge focus is providing an environment that is safe for learning; so when I think of the responsibility of the district this is one step closer to being able to establish a safe environment for staff and students.”

The school currently has an officer present during crucial points in the day, however, he is not labeled as an SRO. For Ryan, having an officer in the building isn’t just about the safety.

“The presence of an SRO for me is about deterrence and establishing relationships with kids positive relationships and providing one more positive adult for kids in the building.”

Brian Doliver, who is the Mayor of the City of Norwich said putting a resource officer within the schools will offer a new persepctive. “They’re police officers, they look at the world differently than others so they can kind of maybe focus in on something a teacher, or a social worker may not. So it’s a real asset for us to be able to be there.”

Both Doliver and Ryan agree that they are hoping to make the officer a full time position in the near future.

