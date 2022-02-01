A messy wintry storm is headed our way

Tonight: Variable clouds to cloudy. 18-24

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Turning mostly cloudy. High: 33-38

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight through Wednesday before a very complicated, long-lived storm moves through the area starting Wednesday night and lasting through Friday afternoon.

Today’s forecast looks a bit less icy, and more snowy. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty so please continue to watch the forecast. A change in position of the cold front, and wave of low pressure along it, would potentially drastically impact the ice and snow forecast for our area.

Wednesday night some rain, snow and wintry mix including freezing rain or sleet develops. Where freezing rain falls icy conditions could develop. Thursday morning commute may be impacted.

WINTRY MIX, SNOW AND RAIN (WBNG)

Thursday we expect all snow in some areas, and even a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and even rain for some others. Travel Thursday could be difficult as the day wears on. Freezing rain could range from a glaze to perhaps 0.20″ in any persistent areas of ice. Sleet could accumulate a coating to a tenth of an inch.

LINE DROPS SOUTHEAST (WBNG)

Thursday night any wintry mix looks to slide east and accumulating snow takes over for areas that had some wintry mix, and it continues in areas that see mainly snow during the day. Significant accumulations of snow are likely and some could end up with a foot or more of snow. Locations that see the longest wintry mix will see the lowest snowfall accumulations. The best chance of all snow is farther north, northwest and northeast of Binghamton. Friday morning commute WILL be impacted.

STEADY SNOW FRIDAY AM (WBNG)

There are a lot of factors at play and how they line up and play ball with one another drives our precipitation type, amount and duration chances. Please watch 12 News this week and download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for additional forecast videos through the week.

SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS (WBNG)

Cold returns next weekend with highs in the teens Saturday climbing back to the mid 20s Sunday.