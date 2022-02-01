Southern Tier Tuesdays: Every Cat’s Dream awarded $2,000 grant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Every Cat’s Dream is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Every Cat’s Dream is run by a dedicated group of volunteers who strive to assist the community and help animals in need. Every Cat’s Dream Director and Volunteer David Staff said the organization has transitioned from a dog rescue to a cat rescue.

“At this stage we went from a dog rescue to a cat rescue knowing that there was a greater need in our community for that,” Staff said. “The feral cat population throughout the community is excessive at this stage it’s out of control.”

Staff noted Every Cat’s Dream’s goal is to reduce the number of abandoned cats in the community.

“If you’re interested on our website there’s a great section on fostering, how to get involved in fostering and we encourage more people to consider that,” Staff said. “Our intake on cats and kittens at this stage was over 700 last year,”

Staff said Every Cat’s Dream said Trap Neuter Release (TNR) is a necessary practice.

“We have neutered and spayed close to 200 cats this past year,” Staff said.

Staff explained the Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only due to COVID concerns.

“This last month we were successful in adopting out between 40 and 50 kittens and cats,” Staff said. “Any time that we can be above our intake it’s important because we have fallen behind.”

Every Cat’s Dream will use this grant money towards their TNR program.

“It will go towards our TNR Program which is trap and release,” Staff said. “Mostly it will go towards medical bills, when we bring in a cat, of course, we’re going to spay and neuter them but if there are any other medical concerns we deal with them as well before we return them back to the community.”

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.