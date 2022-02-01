Advertisement

Students at Binghamton University Celebrate Lunar New Year

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Alex Ladstatter
Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Lunar New Year, or as it is sometimes referred to as ‘Chinese New Year’ originated over 3,000 years ago. According to an article by National Geographic ‘the holiday marks start of the new year of China’s traditional lunisolar calendar, and it is now observed around the world’.

In the Southern Tier, members of Binghamton University’s Student Association used part of Tuesday to spread the word, educate and celebrate the holiday. According to junior Victoria Cheung, the holiday is about family reunions and taking pride in one’s culture. She adds that celebrating Eastern Asian culture is important now, more than ever.

“When you’re proud of who you are, where your parents hail from, I think that gives you an inner strength and with that pride and joy for celebrating who you are. Then, you are more likely to be able to support other people who are being targeted and attacked for unfair reasons, for reasons that don’t go beyond surface level.”

The campus’s multicultural groups organized different performances, as well as a special dinner at one of the dining halls. This year, 2022 is the year of the Tiger. For more information regarding Chinese Zodiac signs you can click here.

To learn more about the history of the Lunar New Year, you can visit National Geographic’s article here.

