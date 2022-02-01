Vestal Public Library offers free books to the community, setting up book boxes around town

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library is making books more accessible to people in the community -- placing two book boxes around town that contain free books.

The book boxes are located at two bus stops near the library. Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Kelly Cargill said the boxes contain a variety of books from different genres.

“We are on the end of a bus line so we totally understand that it’s not easy to get to us,” said Cargill. “People can grab a book at their convenience and not have to worry about a due date if they’re not a fast reader -- it’s just another reason we can be that outreach to the community.”

Cargill said anyone in the community is free to grab a book and does not have to return it. All books inside the book boxes are donated.