Advertisement

Vestal Public Library offers free books to the community, setting up book boxes around town

The book boxes are located at two bus stops near the library. Marketing and Outreach...
The book boxes are located at two bus stops near the library. Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Kelly Cargill said the boxes contain a variety of books from different genres.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library is making books more accessible to people in the community -- placing two book boxes around town that contain free books.

The book boxes are located at two bus stops near the library. Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Kelly Cargill said the boxes contain a variety of books from different genres.

“We are on the end of a bus line so we totally understand that it’s not easy to get to us,” said Cargill. “People can grab a book at their convenience and not have to worry about a due date if they’re not a fast reader -- it’s just another reason we can be that outreach to the community.”

Cargill said anyone in the community is free to grab a book and does not have to return it. All books inside the book boxes are donated.

Most Read

Employee killed on the job after being trapped in silo
Police: 1 stabbed on Clinton Street in Binghamton
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Governor says NY mask-or-vaccine mandate extended to Feb. 10

Latest News

Apple AirTag tracks whatever it's attached to.
Johnson City Police Department weighs in on Apple’s AirTag tracking device
KN95 Mask
New York mask mandate extended until end of the week
Johnson City Police Department weighs in on Apple’s AirTag tracking device
Johnson City Police Department weighs in on Apple’s AirTag tracking device
Jeanette Cummings Turned 100 years old on Monday
Vestal Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday