Vestal Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

Jeanette Cummings Turned 100 years old on Monday
Jeanette Cummings Turned 100 years old on Monday(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Festivities were in order early Monday afternoon as Jeanette Cummings celebrated her 100th birthday. At the event she was surrounded by her close family and friends at Elderwood senior living.

here was live music, food, and of course cake for all of the residents to enjoy. While seated Cummings was presented with recognition from numerous local politicians. State Senator Fred Askshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, County Executive Jason Garnar, as well as Vestal Town supervisor sent their birthday wishes to Cummings.

When asked what the key to a long and healthy life would be, she kept her lips sealed. It’s likely a secret for the rest of us to figure out! Cummings did mention that she is thankful to her daughter for setting up her birthday celebration.

