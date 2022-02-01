Advertisement

Weis Healthy Heart: Fruits & Vegetables

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Feb. 1, 2022
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Kimberly Asman joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss fruits and vegetables that can help keep your heart healthy.

“All fruits and vegetables have a lot of great nutrients, vitamins, and minerals,” Asman said. “When it comes to heart health specifically, you want to look for fruits and vegetables that have fiber, potassium, and unsaturated fats.”

Find more information on heart smart foods and recipes here.

