A wintry mix is on the way!

A mix of snow, rain and ice
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter Storm Watch for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 1 AM Thu. Until 3 PM Fri.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. High 34 (30-36) Wind SE becoming S 10-20 mph

With mostly sunny skies and a south wind, we’ll get warmer weather today. Skies turn mostly cloudy tonight.

Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday as a cold front/low approach. A wintry mix of rain and snow moves in Wednesday night.

We’ll keep the wintry mix of snow, rain and ice in the forecast Thursday. The precipitation ends as snow showers Friday.

This will be followed by cold, but quiet weather for Saturday. Temperatures rebound again on Sunday and Monday.

