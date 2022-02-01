Women charged after assaulting victim with hammer, invading home in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced the arrests of two suspects following an investigation into a home invasion.

According to a news release, Johnson City Police said it charged 31-year-old Amanda Hoyt and 24-year-old Shamirah Hauer of Binghamton with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. Both charges are felonies. Hauer was also charged with strangulation in the second degree, which is also a felony.

On Jan. 27, Johnson City Police said officers went to a location on St. Charles Street for a disturbance call which turned out to be a home invasion and burglary.

Police said the two women had forced entry into the home and assaulted a victim with a baseball bat and hammer and then choked the victim unconscious. The victim was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Hoyt and Hauer also took property from the victim, police noted.

They were arrested on Jan. 31.

Police said the victim and suspects were known to each other and it was not a random act of violence.