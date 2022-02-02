Binghamton Photographer to Amplify POC Film Makers while bringing movies to the area

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- ‘The Clay Wife’ is the latest film to be created in Binghamton. Directed by Redouane Elghazi and co-produced by Yohance Bailey, it brings to light a story of love and loss. " It’s not a comedy, it’s not a horror movie despite the sound of it, the movie is actually a love story and it also tackles a bit of loss” mentioned Bailey.

However, it’s not the film Bailey helped to create that is the end-goal for him. The photographer grew up in Guyana, a small county in South America. He said as a young black man he did not see himself working on films in the same capacity he is today. “We didn’t even own a TV in my house when I was a little child so we would sneak around to look through the window of neighbors that had a television. I’ve always loved art-film movies, I had those fantasies but living in a small poor Third World country. I never imagined that they would come where I would have the opportunity to be a filmmaker of myself.”

Bailey, who has been in the United States for 22 years, said that it’s people like Elghazi that keep his inspiration and love for film making going. “I felt blessed when I was able to network with him and help him to make this movie in the capacities that I could” he mentioned.

Now, Bailey has ambitions for the Southern Tier. He told 12 News that he would like to see more films created, and produced in the area. “We’re going to build a film industry here in Binghamton.”

However, his end-goal is to ensure the amplification and appreciation of black creators such as himself, something Bailey said is scarce in Hollywood. “There’s a lot of artists in this area a lot of them are people of color as well so I would love to help to community usher in a sort of environment that promotes people of color expressing their artistic ability and not just people of color people of all races all backgrounds we are very supportive of artist in general.”

Bailey said he would like to help inspire future generations of young black movie producers, directors and creators. But he mentioned he is open and welcome to everyone’s creativity.

The short film ‘The Clay Wife’ is set to be released at the end of February. It stars local actors Vito Longo and Kayla Marie Lyon. For more information on the film you can visit their Facebook page here.

For more information on Yohance Bailey, you can click here.