Cooking Up Success

Vegetables
Vegetables(MGN)
By Karleen Leveille
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Pinky Cole is a disrupter in the food industry. She is the powerhouse creator behind Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan. Since the opening of her vegan restaurant in 2018, Cole gained the attention of all foodies and not just vegans.

Cole has seen her dream grow to three additional locations, a food truck, and several partnerships including a brand she grew up with. She now has a partnership with MorningStar Farms where Cole creates and curates’ recipes that anyone can try. Her most recent campaign focuses on Valentine’s Day dishes.

Cole’s success in the kitchen is effortless. Yet she believes that the ingredients of her mainstream success in a niche market is making good, healthy, and tasty dishes. “I really want to be able to talk to the people who aren’t interested in eating meat or you know, who aren’t interested in eating vegan food, but really opening up their consciousness to eat something different,” said Cole.

In keeping that commitment, Cole shared a vegan recipe for a breakfast sandwich that she believes everyone will enjoy especially on Valentine’s Day whether you eat meat or not!

The Sausage Sweetie Breakfast Sandwich

Serves 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties
  • 2 cups of egg replacement of your choice
  • 2 pinches of black salt
  • 2 pinches of Slutty Vegan Slut Dust spice
  • Vegan cheese
  • Vegan Hawaiian bread of choice

Directions:

  1. Cook sausage and eggs with seasoning until done.
  2. Toast Hawaiian bread.
  3. Add eggs and sausage to the bread, top with cheese.
  4. Serve and enjoy immediately!

