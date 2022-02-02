Advertisement

Crews respond to barn fire in Kirkwood, road shut down

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Emergency crews have shut down Trim Street in Kirkwood to put out a barn fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said no animals or people were hurt in the fire.

The fire was caused by a portable generator in the barn that was used to provide power to an adjacent garage, officials told 12 News.

The Kirkwood, Five Mile Point, Windsor, West Windsor, Conklin, West Colesville and Great Bend fire departments responded to the blaze.

12 News has a crew on the way to the fire. This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

