Crews respond to early morning house fire on Union Street in Johnson City

UPDATE:

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Marshal tells 12 News upon arrival, the fire was in the back of the building.

The fire marshal says the call came in at 3:22 a.m. He says crews helped get the family out and says he believes three people were sent to UHS Wilson to get checked out. Injuries are unknown at this time.

He says the fire is under control and the cause is still under investigation.

-----

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch says crews responded to 51 Union Street in Johnson City around 3:30 a.m.

A 12 News crew on the scene says some smoke is visible.

The Johnson City and Binghamton fire departments, Johnson City Police Department, Union Volunteer Emergency Squad Superior Ambulance and NYSEG responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.