Discovery Center to recognize “Black History Month” all month long

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Feb. 1 kicks off Black History Month and a local children’s museum, The Discovery Center, is recognizing their contributions to society.

“When kids have fun playing and learning at the same time and there’s a reward at the end.. what better way to teach,” said The Discovery Center’s Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko.

To teach the youth about the topic, the site is having a scavenger hunt activity. The scavenger hunt learning tool will be held at the center all month long. Various room displays at the site are used to highlight contributions made in those areas, when possible.

“... We use our exhibits and there are clues to take you to each exhibit and then you find the information,” said Dutko.

For example, agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver is mentioned in the market.

Dutko says a lot of contributions impact our everyday lives that we may not realize.

“Things that we take for granted everyday like the ironing board, or peanut butter, or just great entertainers. And so kids can learn about it in a fun way,” said Dutko.

Through the activity, the assistant executive director says it’s all about fostering an inclusive environment outside of the center’s walls.

“It’s so interesting to learn about other people, and their cultures, and their traditions, and to share them with each other because that’s how we all get to know each other and have a better community,” said Dutko.