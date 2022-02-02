Advertisement

Discovery Center to recognize Black History Month all month long

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Jill Croce
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Feb. 1 kicks off Black History Month and a local children’s museum, The Discovery Center, is recognizing their contributions to society.

“When kids have fun playing and learning at the same time and there’s a reward at the end.. what better way to teach,” said The Discovery Center’s Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko.

To teach the youth about the topic, the site is having a scavenger hunt activity. The scavenger hunt learning tool will be held at the center all month long. Various room displays at the site are used to highlight contributions made in those areas, when possible.

“... We use our exhibits and there are clues to take you to each exhibit and then you find the information,” said Dutko.

For example, agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver is mentioned in the market.

Dutko says a lot of contributions impact our everyday lives that we may not realize.

“Things that we take for granted everyday like the ironing board, or peanut butter, or just great entertainers. And so kids can learn about it in a fun way,” said Dutko.

Through the activity, the assistant executive director says it’s all about fostering an inclusive environment outside of the center’s walls.

“It’s so interesting to learn about other people, and their cultures, and their traditions, and to share them with each other because that’s how we all get to know each other and have a better community,” said Dutko.

Most Read

Employee killed on the job after being trapped in silo
Police: 1 stabbed on Clinton Street in Binghamton
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
KN95 Mask
New York mask mandate extended until end of the week
Women charged after assaulting victim with hammer, invading home in Johnson City

Latest News

Discovery Center to recognize “Black History Month” all month long
Discovery Center to recognize “Black History Month” all month long
Yohance Bailey is a Binghamton Based photographer with a mission
Binghamton Photographer to Amplify POC Film Makers while bringing movies to the area
filmmaker encourages next generation
Local film maker of color encourages the next generation
Seats in the Martin Kappel Theater in Norwich
Chenango Arts Council, Library to Offer Free Movies