Owego Elks to Bring back ‘Friendly Competition’ to Raise Donations for Food Pantries

OWEGO (WBNG) -- It started a year ago during the Pandemic when the Owego Elks Lodge noticed a need for food donations in the community. It’s a competition between different organizations in the Tioga County area to help collect items for food pantries, and now it’s back for its second year in a row.

“We try and really support those institutions here in Tioga County” said Elks Secretary Timothy Sayers. He mentioned that they were looking for a way to help out those in need, while minimizing contact with the public to keep people safe.

Sayers said one of his members came up with the idea for the challenge, and it was soon met with a point system to help bring competition to the event. “Every item had a point value if there was a cash donation there was a point value they were different items during the event over the two week. If you went to our Facebook page we would have bonus points if a food pantry needed diapers or needed soup or whatever item they were needing we could introduce it for the day and you will get bonus points for those items”.

Last year, the Owego Rotary won the title of Champion, this year the Elks say they want to take the that title back. “Because some of these pantries we had never interacted with before it allowed us to better learn what our community needs were it give them another opportunity to reach out to the community force support and overall these pantry are amazing and what they do and the facility they provide it really blew my mind as to how much they do locally within the community”. At the end of the day, Sayers said, the real winners are those benefiting from the donations.

For more information on the competition and how you can sign up click here.