Rep. Reed says new congressional maps show ‘1-party extremism on display’, voices concerns

(WBNG) -- One local lawmaker is voicing his concerns over the redrawn Congressional District map in New York State.

Under the proposal, New York Congressional District 23, which is currently represented by Republican Tom Reed, would stretch into parts of Broome and Chenango counties while losing a part of Central New York.

Reed said the maps represent “one-party extremism on display.”

He said his main concern is if the voices of the voters are being heard.

“Our districts are already big, to begin with, ours about the size of New Jersey, this district is going to be even bigger than that. It’s going to be difficult to connect one side of the district to the other side,” said Reed. “It’s difficult because you’re scanning so many different stakeholders, so many different interests, so many different voices of voters that it’s tough to sometimes unite them.”

Reed announced he will not run for reelection.

NY-22 Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced on Jan. 31 that she will leave her current seat to run for the NY-23 District.