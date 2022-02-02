Roberson Museum Planetarium gets makeover

(BINGHAMTON) -- The Roberson Museum and Science Center has renovated their planetarium and is encouraging everyone to come and experience the planets with them in a new high-tech way.

The renovations began last year and the planetarium has now been open for a few months.

According to Michael Grasso, Roberson Museums Executive Director, the planetarium has been a part of the museum for decades and has continued to evolve with technology.

The Executive Director stated that they have fully updated all of the display systems inside of the planetarium now adding new computers and projectors making the planetarium fully 4K HD, making the images more vibrant and brighter for guests to enjoy. They also are introducing new planetarium shows.

“I think a lot of residents in the area will simply remember from their youth going to the planetarium as children ... we are still holding that tradition but now in ultra HD” Michael Grasso Executive Producer of Roberson Museum.

To learn more about the Planetarium and to purchase tickets please visit www.roberson.org

