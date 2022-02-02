Advertisement

Roberson Museum Planetarium gets makeover

The Roberson Museum and Science Center has renovated their planetarium and is encouraging everyone to come and experience the planets with them in a new high tech way.
Look up at the stars in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium
(tcw-wafb)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(BINGHAMTON) -- The Roberson Museum and Science Center has renovated their planetarium and is encouraging everyone to come and experience the planets with them in a new high-tech way.

The renovations began last year and the planetarium has now been open for a few months.

According to Michael Grasso, Roberson Museums Executive Director, the planetarium has been a part of the museum for decades and has continued to evolve with technology.

The Executive Director stated that they have fully updated all of the display systems inside of the planetarium now adding new computers and projectors making the planetarium fully 4K HD, making the images more vibrant and brighter for guests to enjoy. They also are introducing new planetarium shows.

“I think a lot of residents in the area will simply remember from their youth going to the planetarium as children ... we are still holding that tradition but now in ultra HD” Michael Grasso Executive Producer of Roberson Museum.

To learn more about the Planetarium and to purchase tickets please visit www.roberson.org

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women charged after assaulting victim with hammer, invading home in Johnson City
KN95 Mask
New York mask mandate extended until end of the week
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Apple AirTag tracks whatever it's attached to.
Johnson City Police Department weighs in on Apple’s AirTag tracking device
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

Latest News

You Ask, We Answer: Route 17 or Interstate 86?
You Ask, We Answer: Route 17 or Interstate 86?
Where is I-86 and Route 17
You Ask, We Answer: Route 17 or Interstate 86?
Rep. Reed shares concerns about newly proposed congressional maps
Rep. Reed shares concerns about newly proposed congressional maps
Trim Street in Kirkwood shutdown due to barn fire
Trim Street in Kirkwood shutdown due to barn fire