Say Cheese: 7th Annual Mac & Cheese Fest returns to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A tasty event returns to Downtown Binghamton Feb. 10.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting the seventh Annual Mac & Cheese Fest, a major fundraiser for the Orchestra.

“We invite area restaurants to come up with special takes on mac & cheese, although we do have some that do traditional mac and cheese and this is at the Holiday Inn and it’s a great event with beer tastings, all you can eat mac and cheese, and we even have celebrity judges,” Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Dr. Paul Cienniwa said.

Cienniwa noted the biggest celebrity this year is the “Mayor of Macaroni Chelsea Cheddar.”

Mayor Cheddar said Macaroni is a wonderful place.

“I’m so happy to come here to Binghamton to share the love of cheese with all you lovely people and the wonderful celebrity judges,” Cheddar said.

Cheddar said this year’s restaurant line-up includes new restaurants.

“We have some old friends like Kampai Steakhouse, Social on State, and the McKinley and then we also have some new friends like BIG ZEUS Barbecue, The Brickyard Endwell, and we’re just so excited,” Cheddar said.

Cheddar explained this year’s fest will include both an in-person and take-out option.

“If you want to stay for the party we’ve got a DJ, balloons, [myself], and beer tasting if you want to stay at the in-person event,” Cheddar said. “If you want to do a takeout all you have to do is bring yourself down to the Holiday Inn and go pick up your macaroni and go on your merry way.”

The seventh Annual Mac & Cheese Fest will be held on Feb. 10 at the Holiday Inn, downtown Binghamton from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 youth and $20 for subscribers.

For more information go to bingmacfest.com or call the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra box office at 607-723-3931.